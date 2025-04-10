Letters to the Editor: ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 is a reminder to ‘think about the love you have now’

To the editor: Season 3 of “The White Lotus” was brilliant (“It’s checkout time for Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus.’ Here’s how we’re rating our stay,” April 7)! The writer, Mike White, took his time developing the characters and the plot; it’s hard for shallow, impatient audiences to be patient and wait a bit. In the end, there was a beautiful mixture of tragedy and redemption and a stunning use of character foils.

The show is more like a classic novel than a TV series; it builds slowly but it is rich with insights into the human and spiritual conditions.

Perhaps the words of Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, can be an inspiration to all of us when she said, “Stop worrying about the love you didn’t get, think about the love you have now.”

Advertisement

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods