Letters to the Editor: As ERs struggle to accommodate dementia patients, their loved ones bear the brunt

To the editor: I read this article with sadness and anger ( “As dementia rates increase, experts warn hospital ERs aren’t ready,” April 20). Last month, my husband died after an eight-year struggle with dementia. Following a bad fall at home, he was transported unconscious to our local hospital emergency room where he spent three days.

During that time, I was told repeatedly by hospital administrators that dementia patients didn’t belong in the ER. I was also told that he couldn’t be cared for in a regular hospital bed, despite the fact that he had not regained consciousness. His insurance company authorized a stay in a skilled nursing facility. The problem was that there wasn’t a single bed available in skilled nursing in Ventura County.

Let that sink in. It was finally suggested that I move my husband to a memory care facility with a care level that could accommodate him with hospice support. With no other option, I wrote a check to this facility for almost $14,000. My husband died 16 days later without ever regaining consciousness.

The medical system in this country is broken. As your article states, it is more profitable for hospitals to reserve beds for patients who will bring higher payments from insurance companies. Dementia patients are low on the list. Californians who have long-term insurance may be in for a rude awakening as to the percentage of care in assisted living that will actually be covered. Consider my story a cautionary tale.

Elizabeth Alexander, Ojai

To the editor: This is a topic that seems to get pushed to the side too often. I cared for my mom, who had sundowners dementia, in her home until she passed away. I got so ill myself with vertigo from all the stress of it and couldn’t work anymore. The lack of money and programs to support families going through similar ordeals is a story in itself. Bringing their stories to the light is a great start.

Angela Ghilarducci, Las Vegas