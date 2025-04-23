Letters to the Editor: It’s ‘not right’ for California to go back on credits promised to rooftop solar owners

To the editor: Many thanks to staff writer Melody Peterson for this great article ( “Former Edison executive Calderon, now a lawmaker, seeks to cut rooftop solar credits,” April 21). I’m one of many who installed solar panels and batteries at the request of the state. At the time, I was doing home dialysis and any electrical outage would have been a health hazard. Now I have a system that puts power back onto the utility’s grid most days and they want to go back on the legal agreement we signed with them. That’s not right.

Richard Lass, Oceano, Calif.

..

To the editor: Thank you for your article on Assembly Bill 942. It is high time somebody told the truth about what the utility companies are trying to do to the people who trusted the state’s promises to provide credits if they added rooftop solar to their homes. Our grid has been in trouble for a long time and solar customers have been called on to lessen the load. Now, due to the utilities’ mismanagement and high payments to stockholders, they are trying to pass the bill on to those who have already paid. I am deeply disappointed in our governor for buying into their plan. If there is any justice, AB 942 will fail.

Lynda Schiff, Santa Maria, Calif.

..

To the editor: From the article: “The bill’s author, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier), is a former executive at Southern California Edison and its parent company, Edison International.” Nothing more needs to be said.

Advertisement

Trent D. Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge