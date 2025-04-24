Voices
Letters to the Editor: Those struggling to repay student loans don’t have the same option Trump did
-
To the editor: The Trump administration does not provide the same options for relief to individuals who have onerous student debt as used by President Trump in his businesses (“Student loans in default to be referred to debt collection, Education Department says,” April 21). Trump declared bankruptcy six times. President Trump does not walk the talk — he can stiff the banks that loaned him money but individuals who are having a difficult time repaying their student loan debts will be given no relief.
Thomas Smith, Alhambra