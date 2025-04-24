Letters to the Editor: Those struggling to repay student loans don’t have the same option Trump did

To the editor: The Trump administration does not provide the same options for relief to individuals who have onerous student debt as used by President Trump in his businesses ( “Student loans in default to be referred to debt collection, Education Department says,” April 21). Trump declared bankruptcy six times . President Trump does not walk the talk — he can stiff the banks that loaned him money but individuals who are having a difficult time repaying their student loan debts will be given no relief.

Thomas Smith, Alhambra