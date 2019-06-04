GOP support for Trump has moved from transactional to fanatical

Conservatives increasingly have to be all-in, heaping praise on Trump’s behavior or scolding those who criticize it. Defending protectionism, denouncing in toto the “witch hunt” and parroting his ad hominem style is expected, and rewarded. For instance, the anti-tax group Club for Growth is trying to lure Rep. Mark Walker to challenge Sen. Thom Tillis in the North Carolina Republican primary. Why? Tillis has been insufficiently celebratory of Trump, demonstrated by his brief opposition to an “emergency declaration” to fund a border wall (which Tillis ultimately voted for). Businessman Garland Tucker is already in the race charging Tillis of being insufficiently Trumpy. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC, meantime, is defending Tillis by accusing Tucker of being an “anti-Trump activist.”