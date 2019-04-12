Orange County NIMBYs voted down their chance to avoid flying from LAX in 2002

To the editor: I take umbrage at the letter writer from Irvine who spoke of “us folks in Orange County” who don’t want to make the drive to Los Angeles International Airport because of freeway traffic.
I am a 23-year resident of Huntington Beach, and I gladly drive to LAX for the savings and convenience of direct flights.
It is also noteworthy that the writer suggests expanding regional airports like those in Ontario and Long Beach, but he does not suggest the one closest to Irvine, John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. It was NIMBYs like those in Irvine who actually voted down the conversion of Marine Corps Air Station El Toro into an international airport in 2002.
This means that people like me can experience the increasing private and commercial air traffic overhead into airports that are out of our control in L.A. County, like the already expanded Long Beach airport.
Jeff Rokos, Huntington Beach
