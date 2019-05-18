'Both sides do it' can't explain away the Republicans' behavior

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg writes a “both sides do it” column regarding dirty politics vis-a-vis Atty. Gen. William Barr, and once again we have to point out a false equivalency.
Please tell when the left has ever stolen a Supreme Court seat (Merrick Garland in 2016) or confirmed a justice credibly accused of assault, just to name two examples.
The “constitutional crisis” is not just about Barr and his mishandling of Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. It is also about the Trump administration ignoring congressional subpoenas and blocking testimony. Goldberg forgets to mention that part of it.
(By the way, if these people did nothing wrong, what do they have to hide?)
Here’s a test I give my Republican friends that I invite Goldberg to take as well: Insert the name of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama in place of “Individual One.” Would you still support the verdict of “case closed” and be willing to move on?
Roy Friedland, Los Angeles
To the editor: Goldberg’s column, combined with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-San Francisco) “methodical” approach to dealing with Trump, stake out the sane ground of response to our current crisis.
Goldberg describes the redacted Mueller report as “an off-the-shelf roadmap to impeachment.” Pelosi demurs in acting on a contempt-of-Congress motion against Barr.
Goldberg and Pelosi are saying that we know the essentials about Trump. To ask for more suggests we aren’t paying attention. If there is a constitutional crisis, it arises from Trump’s utter contempt for our constitutional system, not from minor process glitches.
Hats off to Goldberg and Pelosi for responding reasonably.
Glenn Pascall, Dana Point
