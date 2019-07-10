Trump is ‘inept’ and ‘insecure’ — that isn’t news

To the editor: In leaked private communications with London, the British ambassador to the United States described the Trump administration as “inept,” “insecure” and “dysfunctional.” He also expressed other very harsh criticisms of the president and the administration based on what he has seen and what he has heard from others in the White House.
Those are unvarnished views not couched in diplomatic language — honest, sometimes brutal assessments that governments expect to hear from their diplomats.
The fact that a diplomat privately expressed unflattering opinions on a foreign leader is not news, but in this case it provides more validation that the Trump administration does not have “the best people.”
Gary M. Barnbaum, Calabasas
..
To the editor: A British ambassador describes Trump and his administration as inept, insecure and worse. This is news?
With much of this country and many others globally echoing that assessment, it is easy to conclude that Trump never planned on getting elected, still does not have any clue how to govern and has no policies, no strategy, no diplomacy, no knowledge and no idea how to behave as the “leader of the free world.”
I think the ambassador was actually benevolent in his description of a man so obviously and completely out of his depth.
What would qualify as news would be if Trump started to conduct himself more in line with the requirements of the presidency. Don’t hold your breath.
Penelope A. Burley, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.
..
To the editor: Let me get this straight: Trump is so insecure he won’t deal with the British envoy to the United States because he called the president insecure?
Thomas D. Penfield, Cardiff, Calif.
