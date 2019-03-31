Trump's opponents are ‘crying wolf’ because they really see a wolf

To the editor: As I read Matt Welch’s op-ed article on “dystopian” Democrats, I kept wondering if people in the past had the same misgivings about raising alarms when actual catastrophes were playing out before them. Did someone tell them they were being paranoid? Did the unthinkable happen?
I wonder if in Germany in the 1930s, some people warned of a “march toward paranoid dystopia.” I wonder if there were intelligent men and women in Germany then who could see what was coming. That it wasn't paranoia this time. That it really was the realization of their worst fears.
Welch writes, “But the moral of ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf’ is not that there is no wolf, but rather that warnings should be saved for when the beast actually arrives.”
Mr. Welch, the beast has arrived.
John Harduvel, Huntington Beach
To the editor: As a lifelong Democrat, I could really relate to Welch’s op-ed article. I recently deactivated my Facebook account because the perpetual dump of doom and gloom and cutthroat arguing takes its toll on a human being.
People assume I quit Facebook because of right-wingers, but actually it’s because of hysteria on both sides.
Celeste Demetor, Yorba Linda
To the editor: Welch needs to ask himself a number of reasonable questions.
Isn’t the American dream actually under attack (just look at the vast inequalities in areas such as healthcare, housing, education and the like)? Isn’t the American worker largely at the mercy of an oligarchic structure that survives on selfishness and greed?
Doesn’t the president play into the hands of bigots who cause violence? Shouldn’t the Democratic majority in the House perform legitimate oversight and be on the lookout for potential misdeeds by President Trump and his associates? Shouldn’t we try to form an environmental policy that might save the Earth at the eleventh hour?
The real amnesia is in Welch’s mind, not those of Democrats who want to investigate and then act.
Joseph L. DeVitis, Rancho Mirage
