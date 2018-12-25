A season's greeting from the Trump administration: New work requirements for food stamps

To the editor: Bravo to The Times for a straightforward explanation of the Draconian efforts of the Trump administration to limit the use of food stamps by a segment of the population who may need them to eat.
It harks back to the season’s Ebenezer Scrooge, who denied help to the needy, preferring to send people to workhouses or, better yet, have them die to decrease the surplus population.
After exploding the national debt and providing bountiful corporate welfare in its tax cut, how does this administration now have the nerve to limit people’s access to food? What have we come to?
Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles
The writer is the former vice president of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger.
..
To the editor: Lest we forget, one of the reasons the the food stamp program was instituted was to offset price supports for agribusiness, which are still in effect. That’s why the program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and not Health and Human Services.
Patrick Fisher, Northridge
