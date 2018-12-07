Trump's kleptocrats vs. L.A.'s homelessness effort: Who's doing God's work?

To the editor: While I was writing a novel recently, I explored the theological implications of the homelessness crisis. I became aware of the many people who strive to alleviate the suffering of those who live on San Diego’s streets.
After reading L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s op-ed article, I realized Los Angeles has a similarly dedicated group of Good Samaritans.
Virginia Heffernan’s column, in contrast, chronicles the lives of rapacious kleptocrats who plunder every vulnerable niche in our economy. Their unquenchable greed contributes significantly to the income inequality that condemns the homeless to live in tent cities or sleep under bushes.
And yet, Heffernan writes, “all of these men were brought up in earnest religious traditions.”
If those religious traditions are so easily corrupted, perhaps religious leaders need to align themselves more closely with the poor and less with the wealthy.
Dennis M. Clausen, Escondido
