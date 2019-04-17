Trump's attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar are dangerous and cannot be tolerated

To the editor: I am deeply concerned for the personal safety of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
The president's hateful rhetoric against her is disgusting, and we cannot act as if this is normal. I ask that California’s Democratic senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, stand up for Omar and condemn the rise of anti-Muslim bigotry in the strongest possible terms.
In a just world, President Trump would be impeached. But at the very least, his reckless and hateful behavior should be censured. We must take this seriously, as we look at the rise of hate around the world.
I stand with Omar and believe she is a brave American who deserves the support of her colleagues. I urge my elected officials to do the right thing. Do not shy away from this issue. We must combat hate.
Candice Tobin, Los Angeles
