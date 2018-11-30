Advertisement

The bizarre decision by Mexico's outgoing president to honor Jared Kushner

Nov 30, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Jared Kushner at the White House on Nov. 14, 2018. (Olivier Douliery / TNS)

To the editor: It is difficult to see how White House policy advisor Jared Kushner could be worthy of any honor, especially one from Mexico, a country his father-in-law endlessly insulted and bullied.

Certainly, Kushner’s own reputation has been sullied by his support for the ruthless Saudi crown prince, his deceitful activities regarding Russia and his serial lying on his financial disclosure forms.

Accordingly, a prestigious award given to selfless and courageous people like Nelson Mandela and Cesar Chavez seems to be tainted now that it has been bestowed upon Kushner by a seemingly hollow, titular figure in the outgoing president of Mexico.

My cynical side looks for a hidden motivation by the scandal-plagued Mexican president.

Jim Hoover, Huntington Beach

