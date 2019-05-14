16-year-olds are too dumb to vote? They’re not the ones who elected Trump

To the editor: Some letter writers believe it’s crazy to allow 16-year-olds to vote in school board elections. As a high school teacher for more than 30 years, I believe I know the capabilities of these students.
Yes, some are flighty and easily swayed, but that can be said of many adults too. The 2016 presidential election shows how easy it was “to manipulate [adults] into beliefs that serve insidious forces.”
Juniors and seniors have a stake in who and how their schools are governed. They will rise to the moment through proper voter education, just as their parents and older adults do.
Have faith in the future. Young adults have rarely let me down. I wish I could say the same for some duly enfranchised voters.
Peggy Johnson, Granada Hills
