The sad spectacle of Republicans gloating over Trump not being charged with a crime

To the editor: I am proud that part of California is represented by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank). Unlike his Republican counterparts, he has been able to clearly articulate why, even with the decision by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III regarding collusion, we should still not be OK with the actions taken by President Trump and those around him. (“Forget what William Barr wrote about collusion. Listen to Adam Schiff instead,” Opinion, March 29)