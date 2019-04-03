The sad spectacle of Republicans gloating over Trump not being charged with a crime

To the editor: I am proud that part of California is represented by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank). Unlike his Republican counterparts, he has been able to clearly articulate why, even with the decision by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III regarding collusion, we should still not be OK with the actions taken by President Trump and those around him. (“Forget what William Barr wrote about collusion. Listen to Adam Schiff instead,” Opinion, March 29)
It is amazing that Republicans now claim victory because the Department of Justice declined to prosecute a sitting president. Mueller’s investigation was legitimately started given the bizarre actions taken by Trump’s campaign with regard to Russian meddling in our elections.
Also, how can they claim victory over the narrow interpretation that was made regarding obstruction of justice? Trump just as well could have been obstructing justice so other potential crimes — think hush money — might not have been discovered, even if he knew that he ultimately did not make an explicit deal with Russia.
Daniel Luna, West Covina
