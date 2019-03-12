Horse racing is a form of animal torture that should be outlawed

To the editor: Thank you for the article informing your readers of yet another way humans exploit animals for amusement and money.
Yes, the recent death rate of horses at Santa Anita Park is deplorable, but the fact is that many horses imprisoned in the racing industry across the country die every single week.
We’ve advanced enough to have outlawed many forms of animal fighting; now it’s time to realize that forcibly racing animals is simply another form of torture.
Kathy Coughlin, Oak Grove, Minn.
To the editor: According to an L.A. Times investigation on violence close to schools, there were 21 gun killings per year on average near one particular high school over a five-year period. That campus remains open, and school goes on as normal.
When 21 horses died on a one-mile track, it was shut down to resolve the issue so that the horses could resume training and work safely.
Where are our priorities? God help us all.
Rick Hahn, Gardena
