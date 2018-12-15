Second jobs, low pay: Teachers bust the myth of excessive summer 'vacation'

Having been married to a teacher for the last 11-plus years, I must admit that I anticipated the backlash when deciding this week to publish a letter to the editor that noted the months of summer vacation in a school year and said teacher salaries should be set accordingly. This is an argument I made early in my relationship with my wife — whose mother, sisters and cousins are also teachers — and I can say now that our marriage persisted in spite of my unwelcome observation.