The federal deficit has ballooned under Trump. Where’s the tea party?

To the editor: I continue to be astounded at even President Trump’s anemic sub-50% approval rating.
The effects of his signature policy achievement, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, are exactly what he and Republicans assail the most — federal deficits.
As your article, “U.S. federal deficit has ballooned 77% so far this fiscal year,” demonstrates, the 2017 law failed to make a major increase in the economy despite deep cuts for corporate and high bracket taxpayers and, not surprisingly, resulted in a $19 billion reduction of federal revenue and a four-month deficit of $310 billion.
Bill Clinton’s phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid,” has taken on new meaning.
Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills
To the editor: Where are the tea party protesters with their funny hats now? I don’t see them demonstrating over the federal deficit anywhere.
Oh, that’s right, this crazy deficit is the work of Republicans. Will wonders never cease?
I.D. Weiner, Malibu
