An article on the magic of witches — really, L.A. Times?

To the editor: In these times of the Flat Earth Society, climate change deniers and anti-vaxxers, for the Los Angeles Times to print a front-page article that comes across as supportive of the benefits and healing powers of the “magic” performed by witches does the community a disservice.
The nonsense of New Age medicine has been well documented for years now.
The Oracle is incorrect when she says that “magic does not defy the laws of physics.” This is precisely what they expect you to believe magic does. All their white noise about trances and energy and spirit guides just obfuscates the fact that they are preying on people who may possibly need real help from licensed psychiatrists.
While it may be argued that these witches are not doing any real harm, the potential is definitely there. Keeping someone away from a trained practicing doctor could exasperate or prolong conditions that are professionally treatable.
An doctor friend of mine often asks me, “What do you call alternative medicine that works?” The answer, of course, is medicine.
Tony Ferdyn, Santa Barbara
To the editor: I am not a witch, but I very much appreciate your article on the witches of Los Angeles.
I and many others appreciate the change in attitude we are seeing in the media for folks who have found strong spiritual support along paths that do not belong to the “official religions.”
Andrew Grygus, La Crescenta
To the editor: I guess there was nothing happening in the Senate this week. Same for the House, Sacramento, City Hall, Europe, Asia and Africa.
There was no real news, because the L.A. Times decided to publish front-page pieces on witches and the O.J. Simpson case.
Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles
