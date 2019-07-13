AOC’s tough, but she’s no tea party

It’s no picnic to be speaker. But really, Pelosi’s antagonists pale in comparison to those faced by [former House Speakers John] Boehner (R-Ohio) and [Paul] Ryan (R-Wis.), who had to wrestle with the tea party zealotry that gave rise to the Freedom Caucus — a group loyal neither to party nor, evidently, to one another.

The Freedom Caucus controlled enough votes within the Republican caucus to defeat any measure (or candidate for speaker) that Democrats also opposed, which was pretty much everything of consequence that Republicans sought to do. So the freedomites used their muscle to wag the House, exerting enormous influence over the chamber’s agenda.

The Squad doesn’t have the numbers to do that, as Pelosi tartly noted in an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. What it does have is an uncanny ability to attract the media’s attention. When was the last time the press corps spilled this much ink on a first-term Republican?

Which is not to say that Pelosi isn’t getting bruised as she tries to steer her charges through the legislative minefield. While the moderate and the progressive wings of the House have been far more willing to compromise than the members of the Freedom Caucus were while Boehner and Ryan wielded the gavel, the path forward is getting tougher.

