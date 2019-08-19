Letters to the Editor: Voters’ remorse over L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

To the editor: I went to see Alex Villanueva when he was campaigning in 2018 and believed him when he said he cared about our community and wanted to make what I considered positive reforms. (“L.A. County thought it was getting a progressive sheriff. Instead, like Trump, Alex Villanueva is painting his political adversaries as criminals,” editorial, Aug. 16)

Now I am afraid that he may only be loyal and caring toward those with badges.

I am still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he must change course and be transparent about it. I think he has the capacity.

Daniel Luna, West Covina

To the editor: It’s rare that I regret a vote, but in the case of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, I’m nauseated by that choice.

I voted against then-incumbent Sheriff Jim McDonnell due to the fact that he was chief of the Long Beach Police Department during its “Tiger Text” scandal. That was tame compared to the evident flaws in Villanueva, who has cheapened the office of sheriff even worse than Lee Baca.

Maybe we don’t need to elect a sheriff; perhaps the state should pass a law allowing that office to be filled by supervisor appointment.

At any rate, it’s time to effect a recall of Villanueva before he corrupts his office even further.

Anne Proffit, Long Beach

To the editor: The L.A. Times Editorial Board was right on in documenting the unsupported allegations (lies) by the sheriff. Two points jump out.

One, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is virtually helpless in reining in a wayward sheriff. State laws must be enacted to enable them to legally restrain him.

Two, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party has a faulty endorsement process. Its leaders must review how he got any endorsement that gave him the election and fix their process.

This is how deep-blue L.A. County got its own Donald Trump.

Emil Lawton, Sherman Oaks