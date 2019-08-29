Letters to the Editor: Republicans who do nothing are the ones politicizing gun violence

To the editor: Scott Jennings attacks “liberals who politicize these tragedies” in reference to all the gun violence and mass shootings in our country. He then goes on to explain how his three gun reforms would help Republicans and President Trump score “political points.”

Seriously? You can’t have it both ways.

I have a novel idea: Let’s have Congress get back to work and somehow force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring gun control legislation already passed by the House to the Senate floor for a vote.

As far as Jennings’ maligned “liberals” go, they want more action than just thoughts and prayers, which I have yet to see prevent any mass shootings.

Melanie Bronstein, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Jennings says Trump would have the opportunity “to splash mud on the liberals who politicize these tragedies.”

What he ignores is that liberals have been campaigning for gun reform and assault weapons bans before, between and after these mass murders. Jennings portrays them only as reacting. The GOP has chosen to do nothing, which is really politicizing these tragedies.

Jennings’ suggestions may have been meaningful 30 years ago, but not today. He blames mentally ill individuals even though questionably sane people, full of hate, are committing most of the mass murders. Hate and mental illness will always be with us, so limiting the availability of weapons of war is the easiest thing we can do.

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village

To the editor: Jennings sneakily pushes for his real agenda among the watered-down background check proposals he suggests.

Buried in his third suggestion for gun “reform” is the corporate and Republican agenda of condemning Antifa and “eco-fascists,” a move designed to go after the free speech of anyone protesting corporate takeovers of public and private land.

Their goal is to criminalize peaceful protests against corporate greed and clear the way for fossil fuel and mining corporations to ravage our national lands, while arresting and charging anyone who protests, peacefully or otherwise, with “terrorism.” This chilling attack on free-speech rights and protection of corporate interests shows us exactly what the Republican Party is and whom they truly serve.

David Higgins, Los Angeles