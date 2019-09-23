Letters to the Editor: If Trump’s Ukraine scandal isn’t impeachable, what is?

To the editor: It is time to declare that the Trump administration and the Republican Party’s experiment in the politics of winning at any cost must end. (“Whistleblower controversy deepens as Trump suggests he discussed Biden with Ukraine president,” Sept. 22)

Maybe you agree with all previous actions taken by the Trump administration. Possibly you dislike that he picks on particular states (California) and cities (Chicago, Baltimore and others) but believe he’s right to “own the libs.”

Even if you do not think use of presidential influence to boost revenue at his hotels rises to the level of an impeachable offense, the line must be drawn somewhere. For Richard Nixon, that was criminal conspiracy and the subsequent coverup. For Bill Clinton, it was sexual misconduct and a coverup.

For Donald Trump, the line should be drawn at abusing the president’s near-unlimited powers on foreign policy to harm a political rival. If we the people continue to allow such abuse of our democracy, we risk losing it altogether.

Advertisement

Duane Bindschadler, Venice

..

To the editor: Because President Trump cannot be indicted, and there virtually is no way the current Senate majority would vote to convict him, I urge the House to censure and not impeach him.

Democrats should take the legislative win and move on to the 2020 elections. It’s time to get hyper-strategic and focus on taking back Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania. A couple of wins in the Midwest next year will accomplish Goal No. 1: Defeat Trump.

Advertisement

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: This must be the twilight zone. Trump says he congratulated Ukraine’s president and talked to him about investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

This comes from a person who is the most corrupt president this nation has ever encountered. He appoints billionaires to his Cabinet, makes money from taxpayers who pour millions into his resorts for his golf weekends, and refuses to show tax returns.

The list of corruption is endless.

Eileen Elvins, Dana Point

..

To the editor: Nobody is above the law, or so the mythology goes. But the reality is that Trump and anybody he pardons is above the law, and the president by Department of Justice fiat cannot be indicted while in office.

Advertisement

This is not a loophole but an unconstitutional outrage.

George N. Giacoppe, Riverside