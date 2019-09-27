Letters to the Editor: Rep. Adam Schiff’s eloquence is the perfect antidote to Trumpism

To the editor: I caught a whiff of the America I used to know listening to Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Burbank) closing remarks on corruption and democracy during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Sept. 26. A mighty welcome scent it was.

I’d all but succumbed to the permeating fog of parsing wrongs beyond recognition, of bully becoming victim, of values obliterated by political weaponry. I inhaled fully the stink of the citizenry in Ukraine fighting corruption only to see their new leader extorted by the American president for his own political advantage.

And then, someone said it was wrong. Someone said this isn’t democracy. Someone said this won’t be America.

Thank you, Rep. Schiff.

Vicki Hoffner, Diamond Bar

To the editor: With the Ukraine scandal threatening the president with impeachment, there is joy again among the Trump haters.

The post-Mueller report angst and depression have been replaced with gleeful impeachment hysteria. There are banner headlines and euphoria on CNN and MSNBC, while Fox News scrambles to present credible pro-Trump views. Articles of impeachment cannot be far away.

Finally, it’s the perfect storm. What could possibly go wrong?

How about this: Impeachment stalls in the Senate and Trump is reelected.

Glynn Morris, Playa del Rey

To the editor: I found it utterly depressing to watch Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, make a fool of himself trying to counter the credible complaint about Trump’s solicitation of Ukrainian interference in the 2020 election.

Nunes’ irrational ranting harked back to flat-Earth advocates’ rhetoric. He would be equally at home prosecuting Galileo’s laws of motion.

How low can Republican tribalism go in the face of mounting evidence of Trump’s impeachable acts? Apparently reason and critical thinking no longer have any place in the GOP’s governance.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.