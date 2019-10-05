Letters to the Editor: Does ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ explain Trump and Putin?

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg wonders if President Trump’s attack on former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will inadvertently get him elected.

Even Biden’s political rivals are rushing to his defense. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) got a lot of attention for attacking him during the first debate, and she’s saying, “Leave Joe alone.” Harris’ defense of the former vice president, Goldberg says, is dictated by logic, not love or a sense of honor. He reminds us of the proverb, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

With that adage in mind, I ask: Is that why the autocratic Russian leader Vladimir Putin is so friendly with an American president like Donald Trump?

Richard Lettieri, Santa Ana

To the editor: I enjoy Goldberg’s columns and always have. He’s a very thoughtful conservative writer.

However, he does not represent the prevailing opinion of the Republicans today. This is not just a feature of the Los Angeles Times. Most major cable and broadcast networks feature anti-Trump Republicans. This is highly disingenuous and a waste of everyone’s time.

Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is above 80%. Let’s hear some of those voices.

Paul Zimmelman, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Most Democrats rate themselves as being to the left of Biden and to the right of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the two clear Democratic front-runners. Each leads Trump in polling of hypothetical matchups.

Perhaps there should be a Warren-Biden ticket. Warren would put forth bold ideas, as the president is supposed to do, and Biden would be the first person in history to serve twice as president of the Senate.

The “upper chamber” is the stumbling block to forward progress. If President Warren moves the country forward from the top end, nobody could offer more vital support from below than Biden.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point