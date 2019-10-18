Letters to the Editor: ‘Get over it’ says so much about Trump’s recklessness

To the editor: “Get over it” is a simplistic, thin response used by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and this administration to defend actions that are indefensible. To execute foreign policy by whim and tweet without regard to consequences has only disastrous outcomes.

Now, President Trump claims success in northern Syria, despite all evidence to the contrary, because of the deal for a five-day pause in fighting brokered by the United States. A pause is not a cease-fire.

Reports of deaths, injuries and displacement in Syria are evidence of the worst impulses of a failed commander-in-chief.

Lenore N. Dowling, Los Angeles

To the editor: While it is unlikely the president will win the Nobel Peace Prize, he should be awarded the Neville Chamberlain Prize for Diplomacy in brokering the the five-day cease fire between Turkey and the besieged Kurds.

Howard Fabrick, San Luis Obispo