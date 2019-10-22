Letters to the Editor: Trump wants us to know he’s losing money by being president. He’s not OK

To the editor: President Trump ties his sense of personal satisfaction to his wealth, which he claims is billions of dollars. Yet, he seems so parsimonious as to what he gives of his largesse to the nation as a citizen. (“‘You people with this phony Emoluments Clause’: Cabinet meeting turns into 71 minutes of Trump grievances,” Oct. 21)

Think how powerful it would have been for Trump to state that next year’s Group of 7 meeting will be at his Doral resort in south Florida, and that he will absorb all costs of this important meeting himself, including the price of security.

Instead, Trump grouses about losing money by being president, and complains that any normal person would also want to profit from the office if they too stood in his shoes. Our president is a narcissistic megalomaniac.

Steve Willard, Riverside

To the editor: How long, Republicans? When will this off-the-rails presidency be drawn to a conclusion?

The Kurds fought and lost thousands of their own people for the hope of a homeland that the United Nations might help to protect. But last week, Vice President Mike Pence announced a deal with Turkey meant to protect them from being slaughtered.

Is this our currency of choice now? Annihilation or capitulation?

Also, regarding his statement on the “phony Emoluments Clause,” which was written into our Constitution by the framers: Apparently, Trump neither knows nor cares about those earlier American leaders.

Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.

To the editor: Once again, Trump uses sound and fury to create a big distraction. Amid all the furor about hosting the G-7 at the Doral resort and then canceling those plans, it has been revealed that climate change will not be on the agenda when the leaders meet next summer.

Who sets the agenda?

Carl Swallow, Rancho Mission Viejo