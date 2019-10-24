Letters to the Editor: Reality check, Midwestern moderates: Your states love Bernie Sanders

To the editor: I thought it was funny that both South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) think they are bringing their Midwestern values to the 2020 presidential campaign. Perhaps they both need to look back at the 2016 primaries in Indiana and Minnesota, both of which were won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Perhaps Buttigieg and Klobuchar ought to pay more attention to the leanings of their constituents as opposed to what their corporate donors want — unless of course they only consider their donors as their constituents.

Clearly the people of Indiana and Minnesota are leaning more to the left than either candidate wants to admit.

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles

To the editor: I’ve been ever more impressed by Buttigieg’s demonstrated potential to serve as a capable, principled U. S. president; in my view, no other candidate can match him.

There’s one big problem: Buttigieg is unelectable right now. It’s not just that he’s only 37 and his government experience is limited to serving as mayor of a medium-size city.

No, it’s his status as a married gay man that dooms his chances of being elected president for years to come.

Granted, homophobia may well continue to fade. But let’s face it: Over the next couple of election cycles, voters may finally opt to put a first gentleman in the White House, but only if the president is a woman.

Glenda Martel, Los Angeles

To the editor: Thanks to the L.A. Times for pointing out two very good alternatives for the Democratic nomination for president, Buttigieg and Klobuchar. The senator would most likely have the edge based on her background and would be more likely to beat Trump in the general election.

If only the Democrats can resist having too much too soon.

Clive Soden, Corona del Mar