Letters to the Editor: Steve Knight wants his old seat back. His former constituents might not want him back

To the editor: I don’t know whose “call to serve” former Republican Rep. Steve Knight thinks he’s answering by running for his old House seat, but most constituents of California’s 25th Congressional District, which has more registered Democrats than Republicans, don’t want him back.

Following his loss by nine percentage points in 2018, Knight basically stopped working and allowed his staff effectively to shut down its offices in the district before his term ended.

We in the 25th District want a representative who works for us, not for President Trump and the GOP.

Marcy Miroff Rothenberg, Porter Ranch

To the editor: I read with interest the article on Knight’s decision to attempt to take back his old congressional seat, which he lost to former Rep. Katie Hill in 2018.

While the other Republican candidates were mentioned, the article neglected to mention that there is, at this time, one very strong Democratic candidate: Christy Smith.

Smith and Hill campaigned together in 2018, as Smith ran successfully for the state Assembly. Her state district is part of the 25th Congressional District, which has the current open seat after Hill resigned.

It appears that most, if not all, of the people who support Hill will strongly favor Smith.

Marcia Herman, Los Angeles