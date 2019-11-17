To the editor: How is it that the American public has not revolted over the requirement that people have a “Real ID"-compliant card if they want to use their driver’s licenses to travel by plane in the United States next October?

For decades, Americans were proud of the fact that unlike dictatorships and authoritarian regimes around the world, we citizens of the “land of the free and the home of the brave” didn’t need to have a national identity card or internal passport.

Come next October, if we want to fly, we do.

Apparently terrorism works. We have been scared into changing our way of life. And, we have passively accepted it, pushing us further along the downward slope.

Mark Leinwand, Agoura Hills