To the editor: The article “Will John Bolton fill in the gaps on Ukraine as an impeachment witness?” labels President Trump’s former national security advisor a “fierce partisan” and also describes his media teases, as well as his reluctance to testify, as benefiting future sales of the book he’s writing.

Those of us who subscribe to a local paid speakers series also recently discovered that Bolton’s agent is marketing him as a potential speaker next season.

It appears to me that Bolton is fiercely partisan, fiercely selfish and fiercely greedy. I just wish that he would be fiercely American and simply tell Congress what he knows about impeachment-related issues.

Ronel Kelmen Wright, El Segundo

To the editor: During five days of live testimony, career diplomats who had served under both Republican and Democratic administrations provided more than enough substantive evidence to prove that President Trump withheld military aide and an official White House visit to extort and bribe a foreign leader into investigating a political rival and conspiracy theories of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election.

Republican members of Congress, instead of cross-examining witnesses to disprove the facts, wasted their time by making meaningless statements and now claim that there has been insufficient information to consider impeachment.

Bolton is considered a vital witness, but if the president is truly interested in clearing his name, he would allow witnesses to testify. What is he hiding?

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Fiona Hill told the truth. Bolton sold the truth.

Stacy Antler, Los Angeles

