To the editor: As the two sides wrangle over how to handle President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate -- keep it short, draw it out, bring in witnesses or not -- I am feeling less hopeful about the outcome.

I favor impeachment. However, the fact that this president has no shame, no ability to tell truth from fiction and makes his own survival his top priority, it is likely he will brush off impeachment and spin it into something for his benefit, thus carrying on business as usual once this is all behind us.

The president has recruited a defensive line around him (think our attorney general, the Republicans in Congress and others) who provide a kryptonite-like defense for any criticism that comes his way. Yes, I think we should impeach, but we’ll need to vote loudly in 2020 to break through the kryptonite.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: Even if the two articles of impeachment are defeated in the Senate, the action of the House Democrats will still be of great value.

We don’t know the chaos that one more year or five more years of Trump will produce, but at least future generations will be able to read that the Trump presidency did not proceed without objections. We did not all roll over and accept what he attempted to inflict upon our democracy.

Irving Weinstein, Ventura

To the editor: I didn’t believe what I heard, so I replayed the statement again and then wrote it on a piece of paper to study exactly what he said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said, “We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election.” He said that out loud.

I’ve served on enough juries to know that you have to listen carefully to what each side says. That statement clinched it for me.

It doesn’t take a law school professor to realize which side is abusing its power. When the Democrats say that Trump must be impeached because he cannot be beat in an election, I believe them.

Greg Burdick, San Marino

To the editor: Trump may be the only president who is impeached in his first term, reelected and then impeached again in his second term.

Kathy Goodno, Fullerton