To the editor: President Trump spent time and effort on a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) complaining about the unfairness of the impeachment process. In fact, he failed to present any exculpatory evidence, witnesses or documents, and he believes that his “perfect” July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president should be proof of his innocence.

The impeachment hearings were partisan because the Republicans turned a blind eye to the president’s abuse of power. But this in itself is not sufficient to clear this president of gross corruption.

The impeachment inquiry did not commence until the uncontested facts were revealed that Trump sought to persuade a foreign country to interfere in the U.S. election by withholding congressionally allocated military aide. Neither hatred of Trump nor anger over the 2016 election has anything to do with this impeachment, since it was the president’s actions on Ukraine that started it.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Contained within the L.A. Times’ editorial on Trump’s letter is the president’s assertion that the Democrats “have been planning his impeachment since Day 1.”

Perhaps that’s because Trump’s misdeeds began before he took the oath of office. Trump called for Russia to interfere in the 2016 election during his campaign.

While an impeachment vote was called in the House in 2017, it was not supported by either party and was a response to Trump criticizing football players who knelt during the national anthem. The fact that no impeachment vote relevant to this week’s proceedings and charges has been called until now is evidence that the “Day 1" assertion lacks validity.

Michael Solomon, Canoga Park

To the editor: The only thing Trump left out of his letter to Pelosi is telling us whatever happened to the quart of missing strawberries.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks