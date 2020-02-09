Letters to the Editor: Trump is acting like a petty, vindictive monarch after impeachment

To the editor: Since President Trump indicated during his post-impeachment rants that he’s going to focus his energy on exacting revenge on his political opponents, does that mean we can’t look forward to seeing his promised “infrastructure week” anytime soon? Will Trump’s quest for vengeance prevent a rollout of his “beautiful” healthcare plan?

Will he not eliminate the national debt, despite the fact that he said he could do it “very quickly”? Will he see to it that other countries stop “laughing at us”?

To paraphrase Claude Rains’ character in “Casablanca,” I’m shocked, shocked to see that Trump finds it easier to attack his perceived enemies than attack the real problems facing the United States.

In contrast, I recall President Clinton staying focused and highly productive throughout and after his impeachment trial. What I cannot recall is Clinton throwing a vindictive pity party similar to Trump after his acquittal.

Advertisement

Oh well. I’m sure Trump isn’t as petty as he seems, and he’ll put this all behind him — probably around the same time Mexico pays for his wall.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: What the L.A. Times labels as “vindictive,” many millions of voters including independents see as a forceful and patently genuine response by Trump to repeated petty, dishonest, vindictive actions by his Democratic opponents, beginning with the false claims of collusion three years ago.

Advertisement

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder; it’s not defined by the media.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: In 1973 it was revealed that President Nixon had an “enemies list” comprising anyone he thought questioned or opposed him. History is now repeating itself.

Trump will not only go after Democrats in obscene ways, he has also drummed Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman out of his current post on the National Security Council and will do whatever he can to denigrate and destroy Sen. Mitt Romney for being the lone Republican to vote for conviction.

When House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff quoted a news report that said a White House aide had said that senators who opposed Trump would have their heads on a pike, Republicans feigned outrage. I now challenge them to look again. Trump functions like the monarch he believes he is.

Shame on him and the elected Republicans who support this behavior.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Trump does not understand Romney’s religious convictions or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deep commitment to Jesus Christ’s command to love one’s enemy.

Grifters can only see themselves. Otherwise they couldn’t willfully inflict harm on others as Trump routinely does.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles