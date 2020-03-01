Letters to the Editor: Saguaro cactuses were destroyed for Trump’s border fence. What an outrage

To the editor: The news of the taking down of protected saguaro cacti in Arizona for the ultimately ineffective U.S.-Mexico border fence (it’s not a wall) touted by President Trump is particularly disheartening.

It brings to mind last year during the government shutdown (largely over the same stupid idea -- a wall) when marauders damaged trees at our beloved Joshua Tree National Park.

When will we demand that our leaders learn important lessons? People, we have Tuesday, and we have Nov. 3. Vote for the natural environment like your life depends on it, because it does.

Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.

..

To the editor: Just who does President Trump think he is with the construction of his border wall, which has still not been approved by Congress, causing the destruction of mighty saguaro plants in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument?

The destruction of any organ pipe cactus, which is protected, is a crime. Trump, who wrote and signed the orders to build the wall, should face the same punishment that you and I would if we were to destroy these specimens.

I travel through the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument often when visiting Mexico, and the namesake cacti are a sight to behold. It takes about 100 years for one to grow an arm.

I doubt Trump has ever been in the park, let alone seen one of these cacti up close.

Ernie Ogren, Torrance