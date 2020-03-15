Letters to the Editor: Bill Clinton should be asked about more women than just Monica Lewinsky

To the editor: It is interesting to me that whenever Democrats talk about President Clinton’s sexual indiscretions, they focus on a consensual affair such as the one he had with Monica Lewinsky. We never hear him asked about all the women that accused him of sexual harassment and worse — allegations that have a lot of credibility.

Columnist Robin Abcarian is a self-described feminist, and it is curious to me that despite the #MeToo movement, she doesn’t go there. I wonder if Abcarian would be so generous in understanding “what he was trying to explain” in those cases.

It is very hard for those of us who are not Democrats to take [Democrats] seriously when they consistently avoid the elephant in the room when it comes to the former president’s sexual indiscretions. And, we all know why: If Bill Clinton was a Republican, they wouldn’t be nearly so circumspect.

Robert Chapman, Downey

To the editor: Hulu, which is streaming the documentary “Hillary,” deserves to be “scorned” for producing this docu-nightmare. Haven’t we revisited the Clinton legacy enough?

Hillary Clinton’s image evokes memories of untruths and deceit. Other than that, a documentary about her is a wonderful concept.

Patrick Kelley, Los Angeles

To the editor: Nearly 40 million Americans are living in poverty, but Abcarian does a fine job exposing how “obnoxious” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was for asking Hillary Clinton before a 2016 primary debate whether his jacket should be buttoned or not.

What great journalism.

Daniel Landau, West Los Angeles