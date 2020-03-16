Editorial: It’s time for action on coronavirus, Mr. President, not just prayers

As Californians awoke Monday morning to a new set of restrictions on public gatherings, and to bad news from Wall Street, President Trump tweeted “God Bless the USA!” This just two days after he declared a “National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

Yes, the nation could use some blessings and some prayers about now. But it will take more than that to stop the spread of a dangerous microbe that has infected people in almost every state amid dithering and bumbling from the White House. Epidemiological modeling predicts that the U.S. is on a course to reach the level of COVID-19 infections currently seen in Italy soon unless we undertake rapid and robust interventions. There’s a real risk that more people will need treatment than our healthcare system can handle, raising the likely death toll.

That’s why we are grateful that, in the absence of a coherent national strategy, Gov. Gavin Newson has stepped forward. On Sunday afternoon, Newsom called on bars and nightclubs to close immediately and asked restaurants to exercise “extreme social distancing.” He also said that the state’s 5.3 million people 65 years and older or with chronic conditions should remain in “home isolation” for the immediate future, and he promised more guidance for the school districts in the state that have opted to remain open so far.

But what the governor did not do — and has generally refrained from doing since COVID-19 turned up in California — is use his authority to impose closures and social distancing statewide as some other governors have done. Instead, he is putting his faith in citizens and local governments doing the right thing.

Advertisement

We hope his faith is not misplaced. Confirmed COVID-19 infections are growing rapidly in California and the rest of the nation. There are now nearly 500 confirmed cases in California, 69 of which are in Los Angeles County. But the actual total is probably far higher than has been reported because the shortage of test kits has almost certainly allowed the virus to spread undetected. So far, fewer than 28,000 people in the U.S. have been tested for the coronavirus.

Yet too many people seem blithely unconcerned about the danger posed by the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people globally and is still spreading at a frightening pace. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), for example, told viewers on Fox News on Sunday that it was a “great time to go out” and that they should “go to your local pub.” That’s shockingly bad advice.

To their credit, other leaders are appropriately concerned. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti responded to the governor’s appeal quickly, announcing Sunday night that he was using his executive power to order bars and nightclubs to temporarily shut down. Garcetti’s order went even further by requiring restaurants limit service to take-out, delivery and drive-through patrons and ordering theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues to close. Garcetti didn’t, however, impose stay-at-home restrictions for people 65 and older, as the governor suggested; he did not say why.

In any case, we need more details about what “home isolation” means. (Can seniors take neighborhood walks or drive to the ATM for cash?) And we need to plan to ensure that older people and those with health conditions stuck at home have access to food and adequate support.

Advertisement

The new restrictions, while undeniably important, raise questions that deserve further discussion and explanation. If it’s a good idea to close nonessential businesses like bars, why not clothing stores or day spas and other businesses that might be the source of spread? What’s the science that supports the isolation of all people 65 or older, regardless of their individual health? Why ban gatherings of 50 people but not gatherings of 40 or 30? What enforcement measures will be put in place to ensure compliance? We’re not saying any of these policies are wrong — clearly life is going to change dramatically for people all over the world in the days and weeks ahead. But like everyone, we’re eager for as much information as possible about how decisions are being made.

So far, Newsom’s leadership has been a welcome antidote to the inaction and mixed messaging from Trump and certain members of his Cabinet, who squandered precious preparation time by downplaying the threat of the outbreak. Newsom has made it a point to be accessible and transparent with Californians from the start of the crisis. He has held daily public briefings in which he openly and honestly discusses the facts of the moment and even shares the bad news, such as his frustrations with the inadequate testing capabilities. And we hope that continues.

Will stronger measures become necessary in the days to come? Will some things that are currently being recommended soon be mandated? We suspect they will, but don’t know. Either way, it seems obvious that transparency and honesty from government officials will make it all easier to abide.