Letters to the Editor: Our need for entertainment got us Trump. Don’t make the same mistake

To the editor: I must vehemently disagree with the readers who criticized the Democratic National Convention. Most everyone I know was very impressed, thought the event was well executed and said the speeches were excellent.

Now, if you’re looking for a different vibe, you can watch the sideshow that President Trump and his cast of misfits are putting on at the Republican National Convention this week.

I looked at the list of confirmed speakers and shuddered in fear. But who else could Trump turn to?

Susan Stann, Temecula

To the editor: Heaven save us from another charismatic president. Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton all did great harm to the United States.

We are now in several crises, and what we need is a capable and experienced administrator to help rebuild our nation and our democracy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is best suited to be the adult leader we need. The responsible media and we citizens need to resist the silly impulse to prefer an entertainer.

Let me point out that Moses, like Biden, overcame a speech impediment to lead his people out of darkness.

Michael Krubiner, Valley village