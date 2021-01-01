Letters to the Editor: Too many Americans are selfish, and it’s killing people

To the editor: A few years ago I came to understand that my biggest regrets, which always stemmed from hurting people in some way, were the result of my selfishness. I was unaware or, more often, didn’t care that getting my way inflicted pain on family, friends and strangers. Even now the shame lingers. (“‘Aren’t you going to help him?’ L.A. hospitals serving the poor and people of color hit hardest by COVID-19,” Dec. 30)

It makes me wonder how this country will process its shame in the years to come. Will the COVID-19 deniers, the maskless, the people who refused to do anything to keep others safe while hundreds of thousands of Americans died miserably — will they regret their selfishness?

Looking around the country now, it’s hard to imagine a collective sense of guilt for our actions down the road. When doing the least we can — wearing a mask — is denounced as “tyranny,” we are in deep, deep trouble as a nation.

Sure, we’ll eventually see the end of the COVID-19 crisis. But I worry for my children that America will never recover.

Jim Logan, Ojai

To the editor: Every week there is an article about what went wrong with our response to COVID-19. Could we have done more about masks? Why are we having so many people in the hospital? Why is our economy not recovering?

It’s as if we don’t know the real reason we’re having such an issue with people in the hospital and people increasingly contracting the virus.

We have been selfish, inconsiderate and cavalier in our behavior over this virus. What’s even more incredible is that we have not insisted that the medical profession start providing the actual treatments that prevent COVID-19 patients from dying.

We can’t force people to behave properly, but we do have the resources to keep them alive. Why are we not?

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles

To the editor: The Times carries articles about stay-home orders and other restrictions, but it does not emphasize enough that few people comply and there is no real enforcement.

Many people traveled for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other end-of-year holidays. Malls did not comply with capacity restrictions. Many people do not wear masks.

It is misleading to report California has a surge despite the restrictions, when the restrictions are not followed.

Susan Shaler, Solana Beach