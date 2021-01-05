Letters to the Editor: Do superspreading preachers really think Jesus supports them?

To the editor: I am no Bible expert, but I am sure the Holy Scripture does not advocate putting your fellow human in harm’s way, which is what evangelists Sean Feucht and Kirk Cameron are doing with their concerts and maskless rallies.

These two Christian men would serve their communities better by following public health guidelines and staying home, wearing a mask when in public and staying socially distant from others during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is my area of expertise, as I am a public health nurse and nurse practitioner.

I know Americans who want to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors are following public health guidelines and not the actions of Feucht and Cameron. I bet Jesus would support them.

Kristin Ippolito, Ventura

To the editor: I am a very afraid registered nurse in Los Angeles.

Hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients. Some, including young, otherwise healthy people, deteriorate quickly. Hospitals are running out of beds, staff, lifesaving equipment and space to put bodies. If you are sick with something other than COVID-19, you risk not receiving the care you need.

Fatigue has set in. Everyone is tired of staying home, businesses are failing, and some people are holding gatherings. Still, no one is more fatigued or concerned for our own health than healthcare workers. We are not readily replaceable.

Your rights as a citizen come with obligations, including following public health guidelines for the greater good of society.

Randy Sanoff, Valley Village

To the editor: People who intentionally ignore public health orders by attending events such as the ones held by Feucht and Cameron should be forced to sign legal waivers denying them medical care in the event of COVID-19 exposure.

Hospitals are presently overwhelmed treating innocent pandemic victims. Valuable resources shouldn’t be wasted on those who foolishly disregard science and common sense.

In addition, those same people should be held financially responsible for the treatment of people who become infected because of their selfish and irresponsible behavior.

Armando Cepeda, Yorba Linda