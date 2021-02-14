Letters to the Editor: Trump deserves to be criminally charged for what he did on Jan. 6

To the editor: I agree with columnist Harry Litman that former President Trump is deserving of conviction and political banishment by the U.S. Senate. However, we cannot leave criminal prosecution aside.

Trump must be criminally prosecuted for his alleged crimes against the United States government and the citizens it serves.

What would be appropriate, if he were to be found guilty, would be home detention for four years — no golf, no rallies, no mingling with guests, no vacations. This would be real punishment for the most immoral and corrupt president our country has ever had.

Jim Reginato, Carpinteria

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Litman believes Trump should be banished from the political arena. Why? Because of Trump abusing his executive power by using his words and violating “some public trust.”

Presumably, both of those actions incited the tragic and shameful event, performed last month, by violent fanatics and right-wing extremists at the U.S. Capitol.

Well, I still can’t find anything in the former president’s Jan. 6 speech that served as a call to arms or as instructions to physically harm other people. Instead, he actually said this: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Advertisement

As for the breach of trust, I have lost track of the times a candidate for whom I voted did not follow through on promises made once inaugurated. Should they be held accountable too?

Raul Ramirez, Azusa

..

To the editor: According to Litman, Trump’s most dangerous abuse of executive power was his incitement of violence to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

Advertisement

So that we may never forget the horrifying invasion of the U.S. Capitol, which was brought about by Trump’s actions, how about establishing an “Insurrection Museum”?

It could commemorate the infamous day of Jan. 6, 2021, when American democracy was threatened and subsequently strengthened. It could feature the graphic videos and the superb presentations from the House impeachment managers.

Perhaps it could be included in the Trump presidential library.

Sandra Blake, Carlsbad