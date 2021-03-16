Letters to the Editor: Where’s the plan to vaccinate seniors who can’t leave their homes?

To the editor: Now that the COVID-19 relief bill has become law, there is hope for almost every American. Unfortunately, a small minority of us has been overlooked.

We are the homebound, many of whom are seniors with underlying conditions that make us extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus, but who have no way of getting a vaccine. Those who are able to use drive-though vaccination centers do, but some of us cannot.

I have not heard any information on when a plan to get us vaccinated might be initiated. Maybe when everyone else is able to be vaccinated by the end of May, it will be our turn. I am 70 years old.

Gloria Thompson, Rowland Heights

Advertisement

..

To the editor: When I was 14, we lived next door to a Japanese American family. The oldest son, who was my age, told me his mother’s story from World War II.

She was in her hometown of Hiroshima the day the atomic bomb was dropped on the city. After the air raid siren sounded and people sought protection at the nearest bomb shelter, someone opened the door and said there were only three American planes over the city and it was just a reconnaissance mission. Many left the shelter, but my neighbor’s mother waited for the all-clear signal.

Every person who left the shelter died.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the people of Great Britain were in their sixth year of war. They endured regular bombings, rationing and years without classroom instruction — for six years.

Now, in the United States, we just passed the anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a national emergency. Americans have come to blows and worse over mask requirements. Every day the demands to open schools, restaurants, theaters and bars grow. We are so tired — after one year.

We are close to beating this thing, and as President Biden has said, everyone must do their part. Don’t be the last one to die. Wash your hands, wear your mask, and wait for the all-clear signal.

Mark Spiegel, Torrance

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The $1.9-trillion rescue bill is a boon for California. The state stands to gain $26 billion, on top of this year’s $20-billion budget surplus.

The governor and Legislature must ensure these funds address long-standing systemic inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. Latinx and Black people are getting sick and dying at a higher rate from COVID-19 because of a crisis embedded in the structure of our economy.

The very people who are working to keep us safe are still awaiting equal inclusion in basic worker protections; domestic workers don’t even have a legal right to a mask, while some Californians continue to be excluded from Medi-Cal, vital healthcare coverage that makes communities healthier and safer.

Advertisement

Instead of superficial policies that return to the pre-pandemic status quo with glaring health and economic disparities, we must create equitable policies that allow everyone to thrive beyond this crisis.

Connie Choi, Los Angeles

The writer is a policy director at the California Immigrant Policy Center.