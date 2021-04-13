Letters to the Editor: The GOP fights vaccine passports because the party stands for nothing

To the editor: The reason Republicans are so opposed to the use of vaccine “passports” is the political need to be relevant. (“No shoes, no shot, no service. Why vaccine ‘passports’ are a good idea,” column, April 11)

The party stands for nothing. In 2020, the GOP’s platform was effectively “whatever President Trump wants.” When you stand for nothing, you can be relevant only if you generate strong emotional ties using hate, fear or greed.

Republican leaders care as much about vaccine passports as they do transgender children in sports or “election integrity” — not a whit. It is just the politics of nihilism.

Norman Rodewald, Moorpark

To the editor: Are the Republicans who are opposing vaccine passports not aware of the existence of this kind of certificate? It is called the “International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis,” and it is approved by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It is a yellow document. It is needed as proof of vaccination against highly transmissible disease when traveling to certain countries. It it signed by your doctor. I still have mine.

I never heard anyone complain about it, so what is the big problem now? These guys should have better things to do than making a ruckus of this issue.

Gertrud Bouche, Monterey Park