Letters to the Editor: Dear Republican Party: You lie, you’re anti-democracy, so I quit

To the editor: After the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from House Republican leadership, I sent the following letter to party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. I urge like-minded individuals to do the same:

“I am a senior citizen who has been a registered Republican as long as I can remember. I am not usually a letter writer, but I felt it important to tell you why I withdrew today from the Republican Party.

“The Republican Party used to be a party of principles and reason. But over the last several years it has supported or winked at lie after lie, including: the birther lie, the ‘very fine people on both sides’ lie, the COVID is a hoax lie, the election was stolen lie, and the insurrection was a peaceful protest lie.

“Now, the party ousts from its House leadership a person who tells the truth. Others in party leadership have become cult leaders, promoting lies for money and power, sucking up to a minority of conspiracy theorists. Our democracy is being destroyed.

“I can no longer be part of a political party that has at its foundation a platform of lies. No other issue really matters. I will never vote for any Republican until the madness is exorcised from the party.”

John Darago, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: At the last minute, House Republicans intent on removing Cheney opted for public voice votes over secret ballots.

Why this was done is no secret: On a voice vote, former President Trump and his supporters may discover how the representatives voted. No such incentive to toe the party line exists with secret balloting; representatives are free to vote their consciences without fear of demagogic backlash.

Moreover, in secret balloting the precise vote count is recorded. Anything less than a near-unanimous vote to oust Cheney would set off Trump.

Today’s Republicans have but two choices: be a Trump ring kisser or be ostracized as a party heretic. This is truly sad.

P. Jane Weil, Sacramento

To the editor: I just think it’s very sad that the Republicans’ treatment of Liz Cheney has turned the neoconservative royal who expressed support for torture and opposition to gay marriage, despite her own sister being a lesbian, into a sympathetic figure.

Cal Teraoka, Huntington Beach

To the editor: As an 88-year-old lifelong liberal Democrat, I doubt that Cheney and I would agree much on policy. But listening to her address her colleagues made me, as an American and a woman, so proud of this patriot.

It is so important for our country to have two thoughtful, honest parties to keep our democracy thriving, and Cheney represents the best kind of politician. I hope there are more like her.

Elaine Lubkin, Los Angeles