Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Gas isn’t cheap. Biden is right to resist raising taxes on it

Gasoline sells for more than $5 per gallon at the Chevron near Los Angeles Union Station on March 9.
(Los Angeles Times)
To the editor: The Times Editorial Board writes, “Prioritizing cheap gas does not help the U.S. meet its infrastructure needs or reach its climate goals.” (“President Biden is wrong: The federal government should absolutely raise the gas tax,” editorial, June 23)

Since when is gas cheap? Last week I paid $4.50 a gallon. Gas is not cheap, and most of us cannot afford electric cars.

President Biden is right on when he refuses an additional gas tax. We use our cars to get to work, buy essentials and take our children to school. We pay high state and federal taxes already (that is, if we’re not Jeff Bezos or Donald Trump).

Lynne Shapiro, Marina del Rey

To the editor: It just seems like common sense to increase the gasoline tax to help pay for the infrastructure proposal.

I’m surprised that Biden is resisting increasing the gas tax knowing that it would make electric vehicles more competitive in the marketplace.

Clive Soden, Corona del Mar

