Letters to the Editor: UFO believers, would you travel thousands of years just to meet humans?

To the editor: I enjoyed your editorial on the federal government’s report on UFOs and agree completely that if aliens are indeed visiting Earth, they probably don’t like humans very much.

I see a much better reason why there have been no verified alien sightings or contacts: The universe has a speed limit. Nothing can go faster than the speed of light. The nearest potentially habitable, Earth-like planet is dozens of light-years away, but it’s more likely that a civilization of intelligent aliens would be at least thousands of light-years away from us.

That means aliens would have to spend literally thousands of years traveling just to get here, and that’s only if they are moving at or near the speed of light.

Would you hop in the family space car to take a millenniums-long drive just to see what’s out there? And what are the odds you would go in exactly our direction? And how would you carry all that food, water and oxygen or whatever you breathe?

Advertisement

Oh, I forgot — there are warp drives, hyperspace and food replicators.

Never mind. Those things are science fiction.

Jeff Wade, Pasadena

..

To the editor: There is no way to know for sure whether any aliens that might have visited us are attempting to communicate with us or not. If they are, we don’t currently understand them.

My theory is that we are their herd. They are raising us for some reason. We provide or will provide some benefit to the universe.

Fancy that — humans! Who would have thought?

The aliens are currently in the process of culling the herd. By introducing the coronavirus, they have presented humans with an abstract and long-term adversary. They are eliminating those who are unable to think abstractly enough to accept the concept of vaccinations.

Advertisement

This is a prelude to widespread elimination of those humans who cannot conceptualize the gravity of the climate crisis.

Andrew Tilles, Studio City