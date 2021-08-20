Letters to the Editor: Larry Elder bashes the media, offers no solutions. Remind you of an ex-president?

To the editor: Larry Elder can talk — that’s about all he can do. (“Larry Elder’s recall campaign targets a new opponent: the press,” Aug. 18)

The former radio show host can recite the usual tropes and whine, but he has no plan for resolving any of the problems he rants about. He wants his moment in the sun, and he wants to increase his ratings. Remind you of anyone?

And just like the ex-president he emulates, Elder forgot to disclose his full income. It was just an “oversight,” according to Elder, but it is a probably a good indicator of his lack of integrity.

His candidacy is another case of “don’t look at the man behind the curtain.” He is hoping he can sneak in through the back door, because he would never win in a real election.

Gary Bowne, Oceanside

..

To the editor: Elder is an attorney, a bestselling author and a talk show host who was born in Los Angeles and educated in local public schools.

He gives California voters their first opportunity in a long time to elect a person of color as their governor. We in Southern California finally get the opportunity to break the stranglehold of the wealthy white politicians from the San Francisco Bay Area and elect one of our own.

Don’t you think it’s time that the L.A. Times got more in touch with the people of Los Angeles?

Steven Keller, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: Elder is now using a time-honored right-wing Republican ploy, attacking the media while feigning victimhood. Yet, as a decades-long syndicated radio personality, he is part of the media, though not mainstream.

Elder mentored Stephen Miller for years. Miller is infamously known as the Trump advisor and architect of the cruel child separation policy at our southern border.

Elder refused to answer questions on immigration by a Times columnist in a video interview with the paper’s opinion writers and editors. He also claimed that the Sacramento Bee “doctored” responses he gave for its online “voter guide” feature. He then banned that paper’s access to his campaign, a typical tyrannical response that should disqualify him as a candidate for office in a democracy.

Richard Z. Fond, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Elder has taken it upon himself to ban the largest newspaper in Sacramento from attending his political events.

Since he is the leading candidate to replace Newsom, shouldn’t he publish a list of all members of the press he intends to silence? And while he’s at it, are there any other 1st Amendment rights he intends to abrogate?

Bruce N. Miller, Playa del Rey