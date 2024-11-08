Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Nonconsecutive POTUS terms, the Grammys big move

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz.
If you know the World Series MVP, Q’s first Academy Award nomination, Trump’s presidential predecessor in the nonconsecutive term club and where the Menendez mansion is, you should probably try your hand at this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

Welcome to the post-election edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where this week’s questions delve into politics (of course), but touch on a bunch of other topics too.

Where else will you find stories about nonconsecutive terms as U.S. president (one other POTUS has pulled it off) and California’s new U.S. senator rubbing elbows with Shohei Ohtani surgery news, Quincy Jones’ achievements, Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” new romance and the Grammy telecast’s big move? (That was a rhetorical question, but one answer would be “the pages of the Los Angeles Times over the last week” and another would be “this week’s News Quiz.”)

An illustration of an ocean pier made from gift boxes. One gift floats out into the ocean. A variety of creatures are seen.

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide

Our highly curated lists of gift ideas are perfect for Angelenos with specific identities: L.A. devotees, hikers and walkers, gardeners, food lovers, book fans, those wanting special self-care experiences and more.

Nov. 3, 2024

If you’ve kept up on the news of the last seven days, you should do well on these 10 handcrafted, multiple-choice questions. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Can you guess where Timothée Chalamet turned up?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for October 25, 2024: A big Dodger win, Idris Elba’s big (future) move

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Readers’ favorite ‘SNL’ sketches, Trump’s rally

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for October 11, 2024: Melania Trump’s memoir, Taylor Swift’s net worth

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for October 4, 2024: The VP debate, Kris Kristofferson’s star turn

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 27, 2024: Ohtani’s rare feat, Sierra Madre’s smart bears

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 20, 2024: The stumper questions most people missed

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 13, 2024: A stunning Harris endorsement, a ‘Star Wars’ voice

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 6, 2024: Disney’s blackout beef, a Harris-Walz sit-down

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 30, 2024: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement