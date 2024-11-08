Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Nonconsecutive POTUS terms, the Grammys big move

Welcome to the post-election edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where this week’s questions delve into politics (of course), but touch on a bunch of other topics too.

Where else will you find stories about nonconsecutive terms as U.S. president (one other POTUS has pulled it off) and California’s new U.S. senator rubbing elbows with Shohei Ohtani surgery news, Quincy Jones’ achievements, Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” new romance and the Grammy telecast’s big move? (That was a rhetorical question, but one answer would be “the pages of the Los Angeles Times over the last week” and another would be “this week’s News Quiz.”)

Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide Our highly curated lists of gift ideas are perfect for Angelenos with specific identities: L.A. devotees, hikers and walkers, gardeners, food lovers, book fans, those wanting special self-care experiences and more.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the last seven days, you should do well on these 10 handcrafted, multiple-choice questions. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.