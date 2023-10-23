Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Has the Republican Party proved to be so anti-government that it cannot govern at all?

A man lifting a gavel and standing in front of an American flag.
Speaker Pro Tem Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) gavels the House into recess Friday, with the legislative branch still in disarray.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Jackie CalmesColumnist 
Share

Nothing I could write here about House Republicans and the cannibalism that has paralyzed Congress, amid international crises and the threat of a government shutdown, could be worse than what the Republicans are saying about themselves, and to one another, as they head into a third week divided over who should be the House speaker.

Worst of all are the profanity-filled death threats streaming in from the Republicans’ radicalized voters, whipped up by right-wing media figures and groups including the gun lobby. At least one Republican’s wife now sleeps with a loaded gun. Another had a sheriff assigned to his daughter’s school.

This broken party has given frightening new meaning to the old saw about forming a circular firing squad.

Advertisement
Stipple-style portrait illustration of Jackie Calmes

Opinion Columnist

Jackie Calmes

Jackie Calmes brings a critical eye to the national political scene. She has decades of experience covering the White House and Congress.

Read more from Jackie Calmes

All because a minority of House Republicans finally showed some spine and on Friday blocked Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio — a party-busting vandal, Jan. 6 seditionist, alleged enabler of sexual abuse, would-be impeacher of President Biden and all-around, far-right “legislative terrorist” (a fellow Republican’s words, not mine) — from getting the most powerful job in Congress.

But rejecting Jordan, as welcome as that is, still leaves a vacant speakership. And as any Republican will tell you, no one in their House majority can win the gavel as things stand.

This saga — from former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster earlier this month, through Republicans’ failure to rally around House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, to Jordan’s humiliation after a third failed vote Friday — has exposed for the world just how bad things have gotten for the Republican Party: It has grown so anti-government that it can’t even govern its own caucus in the House, the one institution where it holds power.

And that’s because so many in the party — elected officials and voters — won’t be led. Republicans have the majority in the House, but it’s a majority in name only. In reality, the House Republicans are an amalgam of competing factions, from right to far-right to extremist, and party members genuinely loathe one another more than they dislike Democrats.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, seated center, talks to Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, right, and a House staff member, left, as Republicans try to elect Jordan, a top Donald Trump ally, to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, as former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., sits behind them. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Opinion

Calmes: Could Jim Jordan do anything other than tear government apart?

Jordan-the-bomb-thrower might ultimately win the speakership of the House. But you have to believe Republicans know better than to buy his revamp.

Oct. 17, 2023
Advertisement

Conservative media and social media stardom have turned even the most junior and otherwise inconsequential figures — say, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, the architect of this speaker-less anarchy — into power brokers who insist on having their sway. Like-minded conservative voters — small-dollar donors steeped in Fox News — bankroll the chaos agents; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, that Georgia peach of a provocateur, is among Congress’ most successful fundraisers.

Here’s how insurgent and “Beetlejuice” fan Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado explained why House Republicans have failed to agree on a speaker: “There are 224 alpha males and alpha females who are here in the Republican Party. We are here because we convinced hundreds of thousands of people that we are leaders.”

No matter how this speaker mess ends — and it must somehow end — that perverse reward system will remain. And the House under Republican “leadership” will be all but ungovernable through the 2024 election.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a similarly thin Democratic majority yet managed to keep her party factions united and to shepherd into law major legislation, some of it bipartisan. But here’s the difference: Democrats believe in governance. Too many Republicans do not; their credo has shifted over the last quarter century from small government to anti-government. We’re watching the result.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol September 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. House GOP leaders held a news conference to discuss Speaker of the House Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Opinion

Calmes: House Republicans should stop following Netanyahu’s chaotic example

Squabbling with critics, blaming the media, stacking the courts — it’s no way to run a country, whether in Israel or the U.S. And it’s a distraction from real threats.

Oct. 12, 2023

Again, take it from a Republican: “Frankly, it doesn’t matter who the speaker is,” Rep. Mike Lawler of New York said, “because if we [Republicans] can’t govern as a group, as a conference, it doesn’t matter.”

Jordan, true to his brand as a belligerent, on Friday insisted on a third House vote for speaker. As widely predicted, he lost by even more votes than on the earlier ballots. He and his allies talked of pressing his candidacy through the weekend; after all, McCarthy was elected in January on the 15th ballot. But in a closed-door caucus and with secret ballots, Republicans voted to yank Jordan’s nomination as speaker.

His refusal to accept that he was not going to be speaker until the reality was forced on him was hardly a surprise. Jordan still won’t concede that Donald Trump lost reelection. He declined to do so yet again at a news conference Friday morning. His stubborn opposition to democracy — that’s what it is — only underscored why Jordan should never be the speaker.

The sad fact, however, is that Jordan’s reprehensible role as Trump’s chief congressional lieutenant in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection wasn’t even much of a factor in opponents’ thinking. Nor was the fact that as speaker, this unrepentant election denier could have sabotaged the certification of the 2024 presidential vote if the Republican lost.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick Garland as he appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Opinion

Calmes: Jim Jordan should never be House speaker. Here’s why

If Republicans choose Ohio Rep. Jordan to be speaker of the House, the person second in line for the White House would be a guy who actively sought to overturn a free and fair election.

Oct. 10, 2023

Instead, the reasons Jordan’s foes gave were personal, political or both. Some blamed him for stoking the death threats against them and their families. One, Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia, said Republicans don’t “need a bully as the speaker.”

But they need someone — the country needs someone — so Congress can function. Government funding runs out Nov. 17. Biden is sending a request for aid to Ukraine and Israel. Other essential legislation, including agriculture and defense bills, are pending.

Many Republicans are trying to shift the blame for the fiasco onto Democrats because they all opposed McCarthy and then Jordan — as if Republicans would’ve voted to retain Pelosi had an insurgent Democrat ever moved, like Gaetz did against McCarthy, to unseat her.

But they know the blame actually lies with themselves — thus the name-calling and near-fisticuffs.

They need to come together, if only temporarily. And then voters should fire them in 2024.

@jackiekcalmes

OpinionPoliticsWorld & NationOp-EdElection 2024
Jackie Calmes

Jackie Calmes is an opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times in Washington, D.C. Before joining The Times in 2017 as White House editor, she worked at the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, covering the White House, Congress and national politics. She served as the chief political correspondent and chief economic correspondent at each paper. In 2004, she received the Gerald R. Ford Journalism Prize for Reporting on the Presidency. Calmes began her career in Texas covering state politics and moved to Washington in 1984 to work for Congressional Quarterly. She was a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. She is the author of “Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement