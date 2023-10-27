Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Republican hate for LGBTQ+ people fueled Mike Johnson’s rise to be House speaker

Mike Johnson speaking at the Capitol
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaking at the Capitol on Wednesday.
(Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
The older I get, the more reminders I see that Maya Angelou was right: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Take the new House speaker, Mike Johnson, for instance.

He’s been showing who he is since 1998, when he graduated from law school and started going after the LGBTQ+ community every chance he could. And I’m not just talking about trying to stop same-sex marriage, because let’s face it, many progressives were against it back then as well. But Johnson was extreme by comparison — advocating for laws that banned two adults from having consensual sex in their own home.

So, to anyone who considers themselves an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, know this: Same-sex marriage and other protections are not safe.

Johnson (R-La.) has made attacking the queer community a huge part of his life’s work. We don’t yet know his style as a leader in the House, but we know exactly where he intends to go.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

And judging from how the speaker selection process played out over the weeks after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), the Republican Party looks more than willing to go after the queer community with him. Of the three speaker nominations before Johnson’s, the fastest one to collapse was that of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota. It lasted barely four hours. One of the key issues cited by his opposition: his support of same-sex marriage.

“I told him it wasn’t between he and I,” said Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) about why he opposed Emmer. “It was between he and the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

For some reason, I don’t think Allen meant “love your neighbor as yourself.”

A new sign is installed above the entrance to the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans eagerly elected Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

No, conservatives like him and Johnson tend to use Christianity as justification for anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. The powerful players within this huge wing of the Republican Party do not, however, seem to take great issue with other “sins” such as adultery.

Author Jeff Sharlet has written multiple books on the inner workings of a collective of powerful Republican politicians, some of whom share a town house in Washington that was the site of not only prayer groups but also apparently extramarital affairs. The New Yorker dubbed it a “frat house for Jesus.” It takes a very special reading of the Bible to land on “jail gay people” and “extramarital affairs are OK” at the same time.

“The Family,” as the group is called, is also tied to the passage of anti-gay legislation in Romania and Uganda, which now sentences LGBTQ+ people to death and imprisons anyone who fails to report a queer person to the government.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I am not sure how the “fiscally conservative, socially liberal” crowd will process all of this information come the 2024 election, especially if there’s a promise of tax cuts bundled up with the distasteful discrimination. However, given how this nation continues to struggle with not only LGBTQ+ rights but also racial and gender equity, I’m not too optimistic.

In 2021, not long after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Johnson gave a talk to a group of congressional staffers as part of the Faith and Law lecture series. The bipartisan organization is like a think tank for Christians working on the Hill. Johnson, a Trump ally who tried to overturn the 2020 election on his behalf, listed “the rule of law” second among his seven core conservative principles.

He listed “individual freedom” and “limited government” as first and third — despite wanting laws to ban sex between two consenting adults in their own home.

Beyond his run-of-the-mill doubletalk, the line that caught my attention most was this one: “I’m doing the same thing I used to do back in the late ’90s.”

Remember he graduated from law school in 1998. That is also the year a young gay man in Wyoming, Matthew Shepard, was brutally beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. That tragic story dominated the news for months. And Johnson started his legislative crusade against LGBTQ+ people in the wake of that tragedy.

That is what Johnson was doing back in the late ’90s. He may not be a household name yet, but he is not an unknown. He showed us exactly who he was the first time.

So take Maya Angelou’s advice and believe him.

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

